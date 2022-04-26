DA Davidson Weighs in on BayCom Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BayCom in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. BayCom has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $318.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BayCom by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BayCom in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.