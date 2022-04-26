DA Davidson Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.59 for the quarter.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $760.71.

SIVB opened at $543.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $486.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

