Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $9.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

DAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Dana has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

