Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.
NYSE DHR opened at $260.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
