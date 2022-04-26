Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

NYSE DHR opened at $260.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

