Danakali Limited (ASX:DNK) Insider Buys A$29,100.00 in Stock

Danakali Limited (ASX:DNK – Get Rating) insider Seamus Cornelius purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$29,100.00 ($20,935.25).

Seamus Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Seamus Cornelius purchased 150,000 shares of Danakali stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$50,550.00 ($36,366.91).

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

