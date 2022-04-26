Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 325 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $11,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,958.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44.

NTRA stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. 1,162,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,439. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $379,131,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $83,446,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

