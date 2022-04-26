Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Daseke by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Daseke by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

