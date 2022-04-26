Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,617 shares of company stock worth $44,928,211. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Datadog by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Datadog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,738.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.