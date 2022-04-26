Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Datatec stock remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Datatec has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

