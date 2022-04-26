DBV Technologies (DBVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DBVT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

