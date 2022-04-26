Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,390. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

