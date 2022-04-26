Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

