Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 80.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

NYSE DKL opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

