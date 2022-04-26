Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DK opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,591 shares of company stock worth $5,757,164. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 111,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

