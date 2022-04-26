Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DK opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 111,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.
Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.