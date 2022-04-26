Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DROOF. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.65) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.56) to GBX 163 ($2.08) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

DROOF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

