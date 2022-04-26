Deliveroo’s (ROO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

ROO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.56) to GBX 163 ($2.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.71 ($3.55).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.15. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35), for a total value of £42,819.76 ($54,575.27).

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

