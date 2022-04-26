Denny’s (DENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 65,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

