DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of XRAY opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

