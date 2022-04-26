DermTech (DMTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About DermTech (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.