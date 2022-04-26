Derwent London Plc (DLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,172 ($40.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,300.09. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,797 ($35.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($49.07).

A number of research firms have commented on DLN. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.16) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($36.32) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($47.16) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,513.89 ($44.79).

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($39.38), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($26,622.99).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

