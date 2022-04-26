Desjardins Lowers EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Price Target to C$8.00

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EverGen Infrastructure from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
EVGIF remained flat at $3.14 on Tuesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 52 week low of 2.78 and a 52 week high of 4.21.
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It owns and operates the NZWA project, a food, green, and agricultural waste commercial composting facility located in Abbotsford; SSS project, an organic waste commercial composting facility located in Pemberton; and FVB project, a biogas production facility located in Abbotsford of British Columbia.
