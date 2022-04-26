Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DB traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 173,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,616. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,821,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,269,000 after buying an additional 468,296 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 1,040,697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 941,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

