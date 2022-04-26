Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE DB traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 173,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,616. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
