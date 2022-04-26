Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $54.20

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $54.20 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.98.
TWTR opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.
Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.
