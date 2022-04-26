Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $54.20

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $54.20 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.98.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.