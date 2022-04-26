Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 425 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 457 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 450 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 399.77.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

