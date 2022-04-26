Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($198.92) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €171.59 ($184.50).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded down €1.60 ($1.72) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €163.95 ($176.29). The company had a trading volume of 474,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €158.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($182.31).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

