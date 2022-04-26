Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €192.00 ($206.45) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($167.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €171.59 ($184.50).

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded down €1.60 ($1.72) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €163.95 ($176.29). The stock had a trading volume of 474,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($182.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

