Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €156.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €156.00 ($167.74) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($176.34) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €171.23 ($184.12).

ETR:DB1 opened at €163.95 ($176.29) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a one year high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

