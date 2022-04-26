Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €164.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €164.00 ($176.34) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €171.59 ($184.50).

DB1 traded down €1.60 ($1.72) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €163.95 ($176.29). The stock had a trading volume of 474,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a twelve month high of €169.55 ($182.31). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

