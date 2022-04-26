Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($177.42) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($176.34) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €171.59 ($184.50).

ETR:DB1 traded down €1.60 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €163.95 ($176.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €151.62. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($182.31).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

