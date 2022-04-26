Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €177.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €171.59 ($184.50).

ETR DB1 traded down €1.60 ($1.72) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €163.95 ($176.29). 474,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is €158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.62. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a one year high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

