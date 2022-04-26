Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €185.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($198.92) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €171.59 ($184.50).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded down €1.60 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €163.95 ($176.29). 474,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($182.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of €158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.62.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

