Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.45) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.77).

LHA stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.21 ($7.75). 4,769,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of €11.43 ($12.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

