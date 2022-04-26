Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.30 ($6.77) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.22 ($7.77).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.21 ($7.75). 4,769,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.62. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a one year high of €11.43 ($12.29).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.