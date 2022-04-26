Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.45 ($68.23).

Several research analysts recently commented on DPW shares. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($64.30) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock traded down €0.73 ($0.78) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €41.22 ($44.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,687 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.