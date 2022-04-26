Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.30 ($22.90) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.86 ($25.66).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock opened at €17.15 ($18.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.55. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.