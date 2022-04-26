Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.23 ($54.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on DWNI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($53.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI opened at €27.67 ($29.75) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($32.77) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($40.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.56.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.