Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $18.34 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $18.34 for the year.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

