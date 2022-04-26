Digihost Technology (DGHI) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Digihost Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digihost Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 746 3253 4991 99 2.49

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.27%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.54%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 133.57 Digihost Technology Competitors $899.58 million -$8.22 million -12.59

Digihost Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.27% -1,482.34% -5.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.