Digital Health Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DHACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 3rd

Digital Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 3rd. Digital Health Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:DHACU opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

