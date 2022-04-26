DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.