Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 995,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 106,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,942,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 425,538 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

