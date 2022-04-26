DNB Markets Lowers Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) to Hold

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWQXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 235 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

