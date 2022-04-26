Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. Docebo has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

