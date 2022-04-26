Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.