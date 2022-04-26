Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DLB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after buying an additional 219,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,762,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

