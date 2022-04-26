Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.70.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
