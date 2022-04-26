Douglas Emmett (DEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

