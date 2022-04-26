DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.68.

DOYU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,557. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.