Dover (NYSE:DOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,077. Dover has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

