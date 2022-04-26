DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,889,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,541,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

